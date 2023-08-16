Mother of Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has reportedly passed on.

He announced the sad news on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, on Instagram with pictures of his beautiful mother, Mrs. Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo.

According to him, Mrs. Dumelo, 71, peacefully passed away on Tuesday.

In an emotional post, he acknowledged his mum as his number one supporter and an angel he believed has left to be in the Lord’s bosom.

“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

A number of industry players in Ghana and outside have flooded his post with condolences.

Below is his post:

