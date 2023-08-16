Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham is off with the defender intent on staying at Manchester United to fight for his place in the first team.

The England defender, 30, looked set to join the Hammers after a £30m fee was agreed between the clubs.

Maguire struggled for first-team opportunities last season and was stripped of the captaincy this season.

However, United have maintained they would respect his wishes and did not want to push him out of the club.

A source close to the player said that while Maguire “respects West Ham and David Moyes” there was “never an agreement in place” over his personal terms.

They added: “Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play this season.”

Maguire was on the bench for United’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday but did not get on even though manager Erik ten Hag used five substitutes and replaced central defender Lisandro Martinez with Victor Lindelof at half-time.

Prior to that game, Ten Hag said Maguire would be better off leaving United if he is not confident enough to battle for a first-team spot.