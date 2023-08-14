The father of the late celebrated Ghanaian journalist, Komla Dumor, Prof Ernest Kwaku Dumor, has spoken about how he continuously mourns his late wife and son several years after their demise.

Asked how he’s handled the death of his iconic son, the founding Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), said he could not express the feeling of losing his son.

He sighed and said although he does not shed tears to grieve him, “The crying still goes on.”

With a heavy heart, he said he visits the tombs of his beloved wife and son often to mourn them.

“They are in the same place behind my window, so I go there and say a little prayer and commit them into the bosom of the Lord and ask them to intercede for those of us who are still alive, so that the memory will still continue,” he told Lexis Bill on Personality Profile.

According to him, the pictures of his late wife and son are hung in every suitable spot in his room.

“I have their pictures staring at me everywhere.”

Prof Kwaku Dumor said he lost his wife six years ago when he was working at the NIA.

He added that his older sister also passed on six months after he had buried his wife.

As if it was not enough, he lost a younger sibling also six months after his older sister’s death.

“And about four years later, Komla also passed away,” he added.

According to him, the demise of his relatives did not shake him too much because he is aware that was the price he had to pay.

However, he believes there is joy in the suffering “because I know they were good and did everything to serve the country.”