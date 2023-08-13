

Founding Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and a former member of the University of Ghana’s Commonwealth Hall, Professor Ernest Kwaku Dumor, has said ‘vandalism’ is an underpinning principle of the Commonwealth Hall, not an aberration.

Speaking to Ayisha Ibrahim on PM Express Personality Profile, Professor Dumor said, the ‘vandal’ value to uphold truth and justice in every situation has been misconstrued by many as violence.

“Vandalism came to be seen as an aberration from the culture of the university, which shouldn’t have been the case. If you say Commonwealth Hall and Vandalism is an aberration, then it means you’re telling me I’m an aberration. I am not. There is no way I will see someone or something happening which is unjust, and keep quiet. I would have to speak about it. That is what Commonwealth Hall has taught me as a Vandal.”

“I will never, today or tomorrow, and I’ve never been in a position to say this is the truth as I understand it and simply close my eyes on it. I’ll speak out. I’ll write about those things. You may not like those things, but that is what a Vandal is supposed to do. That’s all vandalism is about. It is not a cult” he reiterated.

Explaining the ideology behind the Commonwealth Hall’s “Truth Stands” motto, Professor Ernest Kwaku Dumor said, “We also have a Greek background and Roman background to this whole idea of truth stands. If you stand for truth and you pursue it and you achieve victory, then there is a time for celebration. So Father Bacchus, who is the god of celebration, allows you now to booze and misbehave and celebrate achievement. You see, that’s really the idea. But somehow some people misunderstood, and then they just started misbehaving. But we were all in Commonwealth Hall. We knew those people who were a little off track. But the essence of Commonwealth Hall is to stand for the truth, and fight for the truth.”

Prof. Dumor’s reflections unveil Commonwealth Hall as a beacon of principled activism, empowering individuals to stand up against injustice while upholding the unwavering pursuit of truth.

His journey from being an ‘old vandal’ to a visionary leader underscores the transformative power of education and the enduring legacy of Commonwealth Hall.