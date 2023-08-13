The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced plans to educate and inform candidates who recently completed this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) about the procedures for selecting Senior High Schools.

This sensitization process is scheduled to begin on August 18, 2023. The GES intends to provide guidelines and information about the school selection process to candidates, parents, and teachers.

According to a statement issued by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of the Public Relations Unit at GES, the sensitization efforts will take place across various levels, including regional and district education directorates, as well as schools. This initiative aims to ensure that all relevant stakeholders are well-informed about the school selection process.

The selection of schools for the candidates will occur between August 23 and September 4, 2023.

During this period, candidates will have the opportunity to choose their preferred Senior High Schools based on the guidelines provided during the sensitization process.

Cassandra Twum Ampofo mentioned that candidates will be given the chance to confirm their school choices by sending a text message to a designated short code. This confirmation step will occur before the final school placements are made. The specific short code for this purpose will be shared with the candidates at a later date.

The BECE, which took place from August 7 to August 11, marked the conclusion of the examination period for the candidates.

The GES is taking proactive steps to ensure that the subsequent process of selecting Senior High Schools is transparent and well-understood by all parties involved.

