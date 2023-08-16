Renowned Kumawood actor, Akrobeto, has offered some heartfelt advice to Efia Odo following a recent comment she made about her preferences in a partner.

The socialite and actress had boldly declared that she would not entertain the idea of being with a man who wasn’t already wealthy, underlining that she wouldn’t even consider such an individual.

Akrobeto, well-known for his candid approach, shared his perspective during an episode of his popular show on UTV.

In a video shared on Instagram by Nkonkonsa, the actor emphasized his famous adage, “Nobody knows tomorrow,” as he imparted his wisdom to Efia Odo.

In his trademark style, Akrobeto affirmed, “Efia, let me tell you something. Efia, nobody knows tomorrow as I always say it. What we see today will be different from what we will see tomorrow. As you see Boamah hustling today, in two to three years later, Boamah will change, and things will turn out well for Boamah.”

He further urged Efia Odo to consider her own journey to stardom as an example of how things can transform over time, saying, “You should remember that you were once unpopular in Ghana but as times went by, people got to know you. This also implies that the man you think does not have money will one day make it in life.”

Drawing from his personal experiences to reinforce his stance, Akrobeto recounted his own struggles and how he faced a similar situation with a former girlfriend.

“Let me use myself as an example. I have hustled before. The lady I was with through my hustle was in America but she left me because she felt I was nobody. But today, if not for anything, my name is being mentioned in Ghana and other countries. So, nobody knows tomorrow,” he shared candidly.