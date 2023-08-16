An aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is alleging a grand scheme by some government officials that is denying payments to some contractors perceived to be supporting others rather than the establishment’s preferred aspirant.

He claimed that “there is some sort of force being used – intimidation…Those contractors who do not seem to be for this candidate are not paid when they complete their jobs. They are not paid and are being punished for supporting someone else.”

Without providing any hard evidence to back the claim, he condemned such an act.

According to him, the leadership of the party is aware of the development, adding that he hopes it is being addressed.

The NPP will hold its super delegates congress on August 26 to trim the number of aspirants from the current 10 to five for the main congress in November.

Speaking to JoyNews, Dr Afriyie Akoto also criticised leadership of the party accusing them of failing to crack the whip on leading members who have endorsed other aspirants ahead of the polls.

This, he says is against the rules and regulations of the party.

“Any institution cannot live without discipline. I mean that is wrong, it is not in our constitution. Somebody sitting somewhere can say I have endorsed this candidate not a chairman of the party. And it has become free for all and they know that nothing will happen to them,” he said.

According to him, top government officials endorsing an aspirant are on a “dangerous path” further questioning what happens if their preferred candidate does not win.

The NPP this week released the revised guidelines for the super delegates’ congress.

Among other things, the party has barred ministers, MPs, and government appointees from acting as polling agents during the Congress.

Dr Afriyie Akoto says no one will also be allowed to carry any electronic device to the booth during voting.

According to him, the IGP has given his assurance to that effect.

“Everybody will be searched to make sure they don’t take any electronic device to the booth. They will use scanners to search the delegates,” he said.