Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has hit at food shortage doomsayers, saying there will be food in abundance for consumption of all citizens.



Dr Akoto says his recent trip from Volta and Oti Regions has given him assurance which put all persons who are predicting food insecurity in the country to shame.



The 37th National Farmers’ Day has been scheduled to take place in the Central Regional Capital of Cape Coast on the first Friday of December 2021 to honour farmers and fishers for their contributions to the national development.



Addressing the gathering at the launch, he stated that the hard work of Ghanaian farmers will ensure that there is enough food security in the country, thus, refuting claims of a shortage of food by some people.



He said he is convinced and does not foresee any food shortage in Ghana after his trip to the Oti and Volta Regions of the country.

He added that organising the Farmers’ Day in the last years had been challenging and called on corporate Ghana for support but was quick to add that the National Planning Committee has been charged to change the face of the celebration this year.



The Chairman of Council of State and Paramount Chief of Asante Juabeng, Nana Otuo Serebour II, who launched that event, commended the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for the achievements chalked at the sector so far.

He added that the phenomenon of climate change, pest and diseases, inadequate finances, and the covid-19 pandemic are some of the challenges the sector and farmers are facing which need urgent attention from all.



Meanwhile, Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, disclosed that the region is ready to host the nation, adding that the region seeks to use the opportunity to lure investors to invest in that part of the country.