A leading contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairmanship race, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, has expressed reservations about the party’s breaking the 8 mantra.

According to him, he has observed there is a level of disunity and indiscipline among party supporters which cost them their fortunes years back.

The situation, if not addressed, will make the party struggle with its victory in the 2024 general election.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he cautioned unity, commitment and discipline should be the NPP’s driving force into victory.

“We lost the 2008 election but fortunately for us, we bounced back in 2016 and something went wrong again causing us to lose most of our seats. So we need to be careful if we really want to break the eight as we chant,” he cautioned.

The former Education Minister reiterated the need for party members to eschew all forms of negative actions that will derail their determination to break the eight in the 2024 general election.

As someone optimistic about being elected as the NPP National Chairman, Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi stated he was poised for their 2024 victory and will urge supporters to work towards the same goal.