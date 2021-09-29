A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, has urged the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be serious as far as politics is concerned.

According to him, the chief scribe of the NDC likes to joke anytime he gets the chance to speak to his people, a situation he believes will not even qualify him to be a General Secretary in the NPP.

“Sometimes, Ghanaians think politics is all about mounting of podiums and cracking jokes. Being a Chairman or a leader of a party is a serious business. If I am to pair with him or any other person, I will be more serious than any of them.

“Asiedu Nketia and I come from the same town so we are brothers but he likes to joke. Some jokes are meant for home and not in politics. They only make statements not backed by facts and I don’t consider such people as leaders of a party. People in NDC may love him but NPP will not love his jokes which to me is the distinction,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Wednesday.

The former Minister of Education made this known when asked if he will be able to tackle Mr Nketia or Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo if any of them is elected to be their party’s chairman.

Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi is hoping to take the mantle from the current National Chairman, Freddy Blay who is likely not to seek re-election.

His decision, according to him, is to help champion and achieve the “break the 8 mantra” with his years of experience.