One of Adom TV‘s The Big Talent Show contestants, 24-year-old Cee Nortey, has asked Ghanaians to look out for his new dance ahead of the season premiere on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

According to the ‘little’ man, who is poised to showcase his talent, he is willing to have five children in life after his beautiful wedding ceremony.

Talking about his aspirations in life, Cee Nortey said Adom TV has given him enough mileage that he will soon open his dance group.

I am 24 years… I don’t get angry easily and I am truthful. I want to open my own job and I want to open a dancing group. I want to help people.

I have my own family… I would love to have five children, two girls and three boys. I will bring on a new dance this Sunday.

If you are like me come forward and showcase your talent. We are talking about the future, he said.