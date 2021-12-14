Contestant Tapoli, who was evicted in Week 10 of Adom TV’s The Big Talent Show, has been given the green light to return to the show after votes cast.

The contestant was evicted after he failed to impress judges in addition to his failure to garner enough votes that were supposed to push him up the ladder in the competition.

The host, Joe Shortingo, announced this at the end of the competition in Week 12.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wifi opened up the curtain with an energetic performance where he sang Samini’s Odo hit song. After impressing judges with the low-tempo intro, Shatta Wifi invited his ardent fans to the podium to dance with her. The performance was climaxed with Samini’s Linda song.

Shatta Wifi

This week being a freestyle week got Nana Yaw into his traditional regalia where he performed cultural dances to the tune of traditional drums. With his Ghana flag up in high esteem, Nana Yaw entertained fans to the core, with the sole objective of remaining in the competition till the end.

Nana Yaw

Faith Power took advantage of the freestyle week to display his acrobatic talent. He started with the flipping hat magic before he displayed his skills when it comes to balancing on a beam. Judges weren’t able to sit still during his performance.

Faith Power exhibits hit acrobatic talent

Cee Nortey continues to prove that he is a dance lover and his creative side cannot be overlooked since the inception of the show. Judges lauded him for always being different as he told a story through his choreography.

Cee Nortey

Size Two keeps soaring and judges urged him to do better. This week, he performed a mini-drama show where he urged ladies to learn how to cook if they are looking for relationships that will stand the test of time.