The 8th Week of Adom TV’s The Big Talent Show saw awesome performances by the eight remaining contestants in the reality show.

Unfortunately, it was the end for contestant Bie Gya as she failed to garner enough votes from both the judges and the public to make it to the next phase of the competition.

Bie Gya had been one of the few contestants who received much recognition on the platform.

Her performances were beyond average but her journey was cut short this week after she performed Kofi Kinaata’s Susu Ka song.

Meanwhile, C-Nortey rolled up the curtain with an energetic performance where he emulated Ghanaian dancer and musician Slim Buster. He was commended for his smart outfit and his creative showdown.

C-Nortey (middle) emulates Slim Buster

Tapoli decided to emulate Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his campaign days – prior to him becoming the First Man in the country. Tapoli received props for his performance but was urged to do better.

Tapoli imitates Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo

Bie Gya took the show to Takoradi when she grabbed the mic to perform Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Susuka’ hit song. On the road to the finale, she was advised to up her game if she wants to do away with eviction.

Bie Gya after performing Kofi Kinaata’s song

Size Two imitated judge cum comedian Clemento Suarez and he was impressed by the performance.

Size Two in a classroom drama

Nana Yaw did a traditional dance from one of the indigenous tribes in the northern region of Ghana. Nana Yaw has been finding his way out of eviction with his unusual acts.

Nana Yaw performs a Northern cultural dance

Short Prophet got the crowd singing along when he chose to perform one of Kojo Antwi’s classic songs. His attire and costume proved he is apt for the final showdown of the Big Talent Show.

Short Prophet steps in as Kojo Antwi, the music maestro

Faith Power did something different rather than his usual acrobatics and piano style. Faith Power showcased his drum playing skills and it worked for judge Clemento Suarez. According to him, he deserved to be adjudged the winner, if it were the grand finale of the show.

Faith Powers shows off drumming skills

Shatta Wifi climaxed the show with Kweku Flick’s Money hit song. Judges were very impressed by his energetic performance.

Shatta Wifi dazzles crowd with rap performance

