Contestants of Adom TV‘s The Big Talent Show were beaming with smiles when the host Joe Shortingo announced an eviction-free week last Sunday.

The talent show is gradually heading to its grand finale as contestants are pushing beyond their limits to reach the final destination.

With Week 7, Nana Yaw opened up the show with a beautiful Salsa dance after he nearly got evicted in the previous week. He impressed the audience and judge Clemento Suarez commended him well enough for his creative performance.

Short Prophet

Short Prophet performed reggae legend Bob Marley’s Who The Cap Fit song. He was on top of his game and rocked the patrons with the popular Jamaican genre.

MORE:

Tapoli

Tapoli did comedy for Week 7 of The Big Talent Show competition. Judges lauded him for his endeavour to discourage Ghanaians from patronising drugs in a comic way.

Shatta Wifi

Shatta Wifi stepped onto the stage with a different energy. Perhaps, he invested much in his looks this week which got him marks from the judges. Performing Bob Marley’s Redemption Song, Shatta Wifi looked more prepared.

Faith Power

Always proving to be a man of many talents, Faith Power decided to sing and play a piano over the weekend. He did by singing Jamaica Farewell by Harry Belafonte. Judges were highly impressed with his versatility.

C-Nortey

C-Nortey has been building on top of his performances ever since the competition began. It was a military affair when she stepped onto the podium with three counterparts ready for the dancing showdown.

Bie Gya

Bie Gya took to dance Salsa for the second time on the show. Unlike the first one which was a hot one, this week’s performance had a slow groove theme, which propelled her further into the competition.

Meanwhile, you can click here to watch the Week 7 of Adom TV’s The Big Talent Show.