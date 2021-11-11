Lawyer for the founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has debunked reports of the latter’s passing.

Social media has been rife with reports of the renowned man of God’s passing after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.

But the lawyer, Alexander Kwadwo Kom Abban, has indicated he is alive despite being sick.

“I can confirm he is sick but he is alive and can talk so it is not true that he is dead. I will urge all Ghanaians to disregard the death reports,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

Mr Abban further appealed to all and sundry to remember Reverend Boakye in their prayers for a speedy recovery.

However, he did not disclose the hospital he has been admitted to, adding the pastor will address the public at the right time if necessary.

