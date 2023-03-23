The one-week observation of late founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has been scheduled for Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the church’s premises on the Accra-Kasoa road.

The leadership of the church announced this to distraught members during a meeting in Accra.

The renowned man of God passed away on Tuesday night February 21, 2023 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Prior to his demise, Rev. Boakye had been ill since November 2021 and his absence from the church brought about a power struggle between his wife on one had and the leadership of RPNGC on another.

The pastor while on his sick bed on multiple occasions accused his wife and her family of attempting to cause him public ridicule.

Based on this backdrop, his wife has been barred from observing the widowhood rites.