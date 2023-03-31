The one-week observation of the founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has been held on Thursday.

His church premises at the Kasoa Kalabule junction was crowded with mourners majority of whom are church members and public figures.

Scenes from the event captured the multitudes clad in red and black outfits in a somber mood as memories of the late religious leader was read.

Some members were inconsolable while speaking on the impact the late pastor made in their lives.

Aside bringing them to the path of righteousness, the mourners said Rev Boakye was their support system and healed them of various ailments.

Details of his funeral are yet to be announced.

Rev Kwadwo Boakye passed away in the night of Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was bedridden after reportedly suffering stroke and was absent from all church activities.

