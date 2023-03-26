Social media is awash with messages of condolences following the passing of actress Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola.

Dorcas succumbed to her battle with ovarian cancer in the early hours of Sunday, March 26.

The 33-year-old actress had been battling cancer since she was diagnosed in 2021 and had to undergo chemotherapy in Dubai for months.

She later returned to Nigeria and continued her acting career after she was declared cancer-free.

Sadly, she began complaining of feeling ill in recent months and was taken to a hospital where her health deteriorated.

Her colleagues took to various platforms to announce her passing today.