The matchday 23 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some shocking scorelines.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, bottom-placed Kotoku Royals hammered King Faisal 4-2.

Royals navigated early pressure from the visitors and Andy Kumi capitalised on a blunder by Faisal goalie Benjamin Asiedu to open the scoring for his side in the 12th minute.

Augustine Boakye doubled their advantage by scoring in the 39th minute. Royals got their third goal through Richard Dzikoe in the 43rd minute.

The ‘Insha Allah’ boys pulled one back after recess in the 63rd minute but Royals responded three minutes later with their fourth goal.

Faisal were awarded a penalty in the 86th minute which Abdul Latif stepped up to convert for the visitors’ second goal.

Meanwhile, King Faisal have parted ways with head coach, Jimmy Cobblah following the defeat.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium were held by Bechem United on Saturday.

At CAM Park in Ayinase, Karela United hammered Hearts of Oak 3-0.

Emmanuel Boakye-Owusu broke the deadlock for the home side in the 18th minute before Konadu Yiadom scored an own goal in the 33rd minute.

Hearts of Oak ended the first half with 10 players after Rashid Okine was sent off in the 44th minute.

Karela wrapped up their win with a late strike by Richard Berko in the 88th minute to secure all three points.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu pipped Nsoatreman FC by a lone goal. Aholou Gael Avocevou’s 10th-minute strike was enough for the home side.

Bibian Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park also pipped FC Samartex 1996 by a lone goal. Evans Owusu scored in the 72nd minute to secure the three points.

At the Berekum Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea were held at home by Tamale City FC.

Justice Mensah broke the deadlock for the away side in the 22nd minute but Mezack Afriyie scored in the 90th minute for the home side to secure a point for the home side.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics also shared spoils with Legon Cities.

Nicholas Mensah scored an own goal in the 15th minute but Kwabena Adu Meider struck in the 60th minute to snatch a point for Cities.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park were also held to a 2-2 drawn game by Real Tamale United.

Kwame Adom Frimpong opened the scoring midway through the second half in the 75th minute latching on to a chipped home to fire past goalkeeper Yaw Osei.

Moments later Manaf Umar sparked two quick-fire goals, scoring in the 85th and 88th minutes to make it 2-1.

The Ogya lads improved right on the stroke of the 90+9 minutes as Solomon Aboagye equalized to make it 2-2 to surprisingly snatch a draw with just a minute to end proceedings.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko were stunned 2-0 by Medeama SC.

Jonathan Sowah broke the deadlock in the 15th minute before defender Vincent Atinga converted a spot-kick in the 76th minute to wrap up the win for the Yellow and Mavue side.

FULL TIME RESULTS

Kotoku Royals 4-2 King Faisal

Karela United 3-0 Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions 0-0 Bechem United

Great Olympics 1-1 Legon Cities

Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Tamale City FC

Dreams FC 1-0 Nsoatreman FC

Bibiani Goldstars 1-0 Samartex 1996

Aduana FC 2-2 Real Tamale United

Asante Kotoko 0-2 Medeama SC

Aduana Stars, Accra Lions, Bechem United and Medeama SC complete the top four while Tamale City, King Faisal and Kotoku Royals remain in the drop zone.