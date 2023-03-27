Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was taken aback when she arrived at Action Chapel International Ministry and saw her colleagues slaying in a pair of blue jeans.

In the video, the cast of the yet-to-be-released movie, A Taste of Sin, thronged the church premises to challenge each other to sell tickets for the premiere.

Rocking an ankle-length dress with long puff sleeves, and a bone-straight black wig, Jackie Appiah looked elegant as she walked into the church premises.

The moment she spotted Kalsoume Sinare, she uttered in the Twi language, while speaking to herself, asking why she wore tattered jeans to the church where she fellowships at.

She walked to her as she stood with actor Kofi Adjorlolo. They had a short conversation before selling tickets to people. The video made many people laugh as they flooded the comment section with emojis.