The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglass Emhoff, has joined some celebrated thespians to engage the youth at the YOLO town hall event.

The event, organised at the Labone Senior High School, was to inspire the youth to aspire to be better future leaders and live their lives as they please, yet graciously, since “You Only Live Once.”

He joined top casts Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Anang and Majid Michel to share their experiences with the youth.

Addressing the students at the august gathering, H.E Douglass Emhoff said he was filled with immense joy by the reception he was given.

He used the opportunity to urge the students to believe in themselves, be positive about their relationship and be the best versions of themselves.

“YOLO to me is being yourself, believe in yourself, be confident in knowing you can do everything if you put your mind to it. Be positive, go for it, don’t fall back”.

According to him, his childhood was not one as fun as this generation’s as he was limited by the absence of social media and he admonished the youth to use it to their advantage.

He applauded the organisers of the Yolo Series and it’s youth town hall for the education they are giving, particularly to females.

“YOLO advocates for the mental health, rights and education of women. It addresses the challenges youth face in real life and a demonstration that there is always second chance when you fall.”

The Yolo casts also took their turns in addressing the students.