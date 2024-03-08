Actor John Bredu Peasah, widely recognized as Drogba or Bra Charles from the renowned YOLO series, is currently facing a challenging health battle.

Reports indicate that, he has been diagnosed with a Demyelinating disease, a condition that affects the protective covering of nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord.

Drogba has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years but is now reaching out for financial assistance to cover the escalating medical expenses associated with his condition.

This call for support has garnered attention from various quarters, with fellow actors and celebrities stepping up to rally for funds and offer prayers for his recovery.

As efforts continue to mobilize resources for his treatment, many are sending heartfelt wishes for his well-being and a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, some years ago, Drogba was involved in a ghastly accident which left his black car damaged beyond repairs.

“I just wanna thank God for my life….Oluwa is involved. Sharing this photo because this is a testimony 🙏🏽…have me in mind when praying …I can’t die before my time,” he announced.