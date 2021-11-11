A young Police officer whose name is given as Corporal Balatignan K. Kwesi has died behind the Police counter.

Mr Balatignan was on Duty at Kwahu Bepong Police station when he met his untimely death, online portal, MyNewsGh.com, has reported.

He is said to have been found lying dead in a supine position behind the counter with foams from the mouth when station officer Inspector Paul Adjei came to check on him.

Kwahu Bepong Station Officer Inspector Paul Agyei reported the issue to the Mpraeso District Police Commander, Superintendent Mr Richard Hornuvo.

When a search was conducted on the body, nothing incriminating was found about his death.

His body has since been deposited at Kwahu Government Hospital mortuary, Atibie for preservation pending conveyance to Police Hospital for autopsy.

