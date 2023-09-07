Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez has debunked rumours of his death.

Mr Umez has said the reports are malicious and a deliberate attempt by some individuals to use his pictures and videos to gain traffic to their pages.

He took to his Instagram page to share a video to address the issue, emphasizing the need for people to verify their information.

“I need to address this disturbing issue that has come to my attention. There are some unscrupulous individuals who have been using my pictures and videos maliciously, falsely reporting me as deceased in order to gain traffic to their pages.

“First and foremost, I want to assure you that I am very much alive and well. These false reports are nothing but baseless rumours spread by individuals with ill intentions,” he stated.

He urged fans and followers to disregard the reports. He threatened legal action against the people behind the false publication.

“I will be taking legal action against these persons, as their actions not only infringe upon my rights but also cause unnecessary distress to my loved ones and fans,” he stated.

Watch the video below: