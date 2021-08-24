Actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has shown her love for Nigeria’s Tony Umez with a throwback photo she posted on social media.

To mark his birthday, Akuapem Poloo eulogised him, while narrating the turn out of events when they first met 12 years ago.

She disclosed that prior to meeting him over a decade ago, she was a die-hard fan and had always prayed to have a direct contact with the Nollywood legend.

Poloo, who has a vivid recollection of their conversation, wrote that she told him she wanted to be a star and join the movie industry.

True to her words, she is currently a well-known actress starring in major series and films both in Ghana and Nigeria.

She made the revelation while wishing Mr Umez a happy 57th birthday.

ALSO

She prayed for long life and prosperity, as well as blessings and protection from God.

In the photo she shared, she could be seen embracing Mr Umez who smiled to the camera.