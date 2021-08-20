“Happy birthday, soar higher, beautiful” is a few of the over 1,400 messages actress Fella Makafui’s fans have echoed to celebrate her on her birthday.

Fella, as part of her usual birthday ritual, set the internet on fire with some radiating photos.

Rather than the risque outfit and poses she is known for, the actress went the simple way; an all-white long outfit which decently covered her with a long hair to complement her look.

Fella dropped an epic thanksgiving message to God for blessing her enough to see another year, as well as making His grace available to her.

Encomium is flying left, right and centre from her fans and celebrities who have taken over her social media comment section.

Also, Fella Makafui woke up to gifts and a saxophonist who serenaded her while she simply stood in awe.

As at the time of filing the report, nothing had been heard from her husband, Medikal, but his Meditant fan army represented him by presenting a portrait to the actress.

At 26, Fella Makafui can boast of a wedding ring, a daughter, Island, and a tall list of businesses which have earned her numerous awards and recognition both home and abroad.

Photos below:

Fella Makafui