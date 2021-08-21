Young actress, Maame Serwaa, born Clara Amoateng Benson, has set tongues wagging with a lovely photo to mark her birthday.

Maame Serwaa turned 21 on August 19, 2021.

In the photo, the beautiful actress gave teeming fans a lady in black look from her hair to toe.

She was clad in a beautiful black mini dress as she flaunts her thick thighs and flawless skin.

The actress wore thigh-high boots, a black spectacle coupled with silver wrist chains and rings to complement her outfit.

Miss Benson took to her Instagram page to post the photo captioned: I OWN THIS DAY 🎂🎉.

Following her post, fans and followers including colleague actress, Lydia Forson trooped to her comment section to wish her well.