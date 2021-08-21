Ghanaian musician, Barima Sidney, says he doesn’t believe in the concept of God.

According to him, though he is a true believer of Jesus Christ he is not a Christian.

I am a true believer of Christ but I am not a Christian. Everyone can be a Christian but a believer has the Holy Spirit… I don’t mention God, I only mention Christ Jesus…, he said in an interview on TVXYZ.

The Our Money hitmaker, who is known for dropping songs to tackle socio-political happenings in the country, further explained that, a lot of Christians misunderstand the concept of Trinity.

I don’t use God… I use Christ Jesus… Which father? It is the same Jesus Christ. Are you saying there are three thrones in Heaven? It is only one and it is Jesus sitting on it… He is just one person…, he said.

Explaining further, Sidney said: Before, Jesus used to deal with us directly and it didn’t help so he came down in a form of flesh and he left when he was done with his work – leaving the Holy Spirit to operate.

According to Sidney, he was preached to and convinced by her spiritual mother, Prophetess Barbara Amoako, the leader of Thank God for Christ Prayer Ministry.

He, however, mentioned the founder and leader of the Parliament Chapel International formerly Freedom Chapel as his spiritual father who guides him whenever the time is apt.

I say Jesus because the Bible says no one goes to the father except through him. Have you heard someone mention God when an accident is about to happen? Now we are all left with the Holy Spirit…, he said.