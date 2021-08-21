After 17 years together and seven years of marriage; Entrepreneur and Children’s Retailer, Anita Okoye, has filed to divorce her husband, Paul Okoye of former music duo group P Square.

The former couple share three children together. Anita and her kids relocated to the United States a few months back.

A divorce document making the rounds on social media revealed the seven years old marriage of the couple crashed over irreconcilable differences.

Several reactions have continued to trail the news, with some people attributing the failed marriage to their elder brother Jude Okoye.



Below is the leaked divorce documents pictured below: