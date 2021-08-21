A 15-year-old boy in Sweden on Friday confessed to stabbing a teacher in his school at Eslov, causing serious injuries.

His lawyer said that he deeply regretted the attack in an interview with TT news agency.

The boy is accused of attempted murder after allegedly going to the school wearing a mask on Thursday and stabbing the teacher.

The attack led to panic among other students, with many jumping out of windows in fear. None were injured.

The boy was detained by the police shortly afterwards.

The public prosecutor’s office did not provide any information regarding the motive for the crime.

Police spokesperson said the man, in his 40s, is in a stable condition.