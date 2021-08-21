A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said that the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has bitten more than he can chew.

“Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu Nketia has bitten more than he can chew. His perfidious cup has run over,” he said in a tweet.

He dared Mr Nketia to come out with any shred of evidence suggesting he created problems for the late Professor John Atta Mills while serving as a presidential spokesperson.

He said all the reasons adduced by the NDC General Secretary to back his alleged expulsion of him are “utter hogwash”.

In a letter to Mr Nketia on Wednesday, August 18, Mr Anyidoho reiterated: “I have been and continues to remain a very loyal member of the NDC – glued to our values of unity, stability and development.”

He has, therefore, given the party 72 hours within which period they have to retract the notice of expulsion and, consequently, set aside the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee against him.

