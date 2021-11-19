Nigerian music duo, the P Square brothers have climaxed their reunion after a five-year rift with a plush birthday ceremony.

Paul and Peter gave their fans the long-awaited reconciliation to enjoy their 40th birthday celebration as they hug passionately in a viral video earlier in the day.

They went on to hold a grand party on Thursday night that had scores of family and friends in attendance to share in their joy.

Taking guests down memory lane, they treated them with back-to-back performances of their hit songs.

Popular Nigerian producer and artiste, Don Jazzy was also present to partake in the memorable day.

He joined the duo to perform their famous Collabo song which he was featured in.

Guests were also thrilled with the energetic delivery of their E no easy song, among others

Watch the video below: