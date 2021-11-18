Embattled twin brothers, known in the music circle as P-Square, have put their rivalry aside to celebrate their birthday for the first time in five years.

Paul and Peter gave their fans the long-awaited reconciliation to make their 40th birthday celebration a peaceful one.

This is coming hours after the duo settled their long-time beef and hugged passionately in a viral video that fans have gushed over.

Tout ça à cause d'une femme

Ah non certaines femmes sont vraiment des sorcières😭 #Psquare pic.twitter.com/qtOlBcRCEL — Neg Ayisyen 🇭🇹🇭🇹 *️⃣ (@Aquinwa) November 18, 2021

The brothers took to their individual Instagram pages to celebrate one another as they once again share a photo of themselves together.

“Two heads are better than one”, wrote Paul, who now records under the brand name Rudeboy.

Videos in circulation on social media captured them making merry, in the company of their elder brother and some friends.

Nigerians have celebrated the twins for settling their difference.