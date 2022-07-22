Members of resurrected music group, P-Square, Paul and Peter have made a massive comeback with the release of two singles.

The songs, which dropped today, comes after they ventured into solo music some five years ago.

While Peter Okoye took up the name Mr P, Paul called himself Rudeboy and they both released couple of singles.

The twins split up over family and other irreconcilable differences.

They got back together on their 40th birthday last year and promised to work together again to reinforce their reputation as solid musicians with back-to-back hit songs

True to their word, they have made the announcement of the new songs; ‘Jaiye’ and ‘Find Somebody’.

They posted short clips of the music video as well and social media users are already singing their praise.

Several celebrities and fans have taken over their comment section to drop words of encouragement.