The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has expressed shock at the report that placed it second on the list of corrupt institutions in Ghana.

Supt Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, explained to TV3’s Komla Adom in an interview that the findings of the survey are surprising because the the GIS services are mainly for foreign nationals.

Ghanaians, who were the main respondents in the survey, do not come to them for resident permits and visas, he added.

He said: “Let me say, as a service, we haven’t really gotten the details of the full report and how they arrived at the conclusions that they have made. Secondly, the information we have now is from what the media is saying.

“Honestly, I was monitoring one of the media houses and they themselves were saying that they were surprised at the position of the Immigration Service. One question they asked was, what service did we provide that the ordinary Ghanaian will come to our premise to engage in? We handle permits and visas for non-Ghanaians.

“If my information is right, the respondents to this survey were basically Ghanaians and Ghanaians do not come to us to apply for resident permits or visas, but it is non-Ghanains. So it is a bit surprising to us as an institution that Immigration will be placed second on the corruption index. We are not saying the service is full of saints,” he said.

The 2021 report by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime also ranked the Police to be the foremost public institution perceived to be most corrupt.

