The Ghana Education Service (GES) is reminding all schools and the public that the basic schools’ academic calendar released in March has not changed.



According to the calendar, vacation for this second term begins on the 11th of August while the third term will begin from the 13th of September to the 15th of December.



Additionally, the contact hours are from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm or 7:30 am to 2:30 pm or 8:00 am to 3:00 pm depending on the particular circumstances of the communities. Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors are to ensure that these guidelines are adhered to.



Meanwhile, the Director General of the GES, Prof. Kwesi Opoku-Amankwa, maintained that the recent strike by teacher unions has not impacted the calendar significantly.



He said as part of measures put in place to ensure that the lost time during the strike is recovered, regional and district directors have been instructed to liaise with the various school heads to put some interventions in place for the pupils. According to him, one of the key interventions will be extra classes.



Prof. Opoku-Amankwa indicated that all teachers have resumed fully and urged parents whose wards are yet to return to school to ensure that they go back immediately.

