The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a decision to revert to the old standard academic calendar which was disrupted due to Covid-19.
In view of this, the GES has made changes and adjustments to the current academic calendar.
Parents are to note the following:
- There will be three full terms this year and one term of the next academic year all within this year making four terms from January to December 2023.
- Term 1- January to March 2023, Term 2-April to June 2023, Term 3- July to September
- Term 1 for the 2024 academic calendar is from October to December 2023.
- Wards will be promoted from their current class to the next class in October 2023.
- Parents will be required to buy the books for their wards in the 2023/ 2024 academic year in October 2023 instead of January 2024.
- Parents are to note that the books they buy in October 2023 will be used by their wards until the end of the 2023 /2024 academic year which would be in August 2024.
- Though this arrangement will bring discomfort now, it will be a relief to them in January 2024 when they might have been now buying the books for their wards right after the Christmas festivities.
- Parents are to note that vacation days within this terms will be very short; less than two weeks.
- Parents are advised to consider that reversion is solely the decision of the GES and not the School.
- Parents are to plan and prepare adequately for the next six to seven months when these changes mentioned will reach their peak.