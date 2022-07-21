Veteran actress Abena Achiaa, popularly known as Julie Juu, has popped up in a new video on social media.

Juli Juu, one of the main stars of the popular TV series, Cantata, which aired on GTV in the 90s, is currently domiciled in the United Kingdom.

The veteran actress was spotted at the 2022 Ghana Party In The Park, which was recently held in London.

In the said video which has been spotted on the Instagram page @gistandtrendz.gh, Juli Juu is seen finely dressed just like she used to do during her time on Cantata.

She wore a dress which had flowery designs on it. On top of the dress was a black-coloured jacket.

The actress did heavy makeup colouring in-between her eyebrows and lashes with purple colour. She also applied purple lipstick which matched the colour of her dress.

The Cantata star completed her look by adorning herself in jewellery.

She had very big earrings and a number of necklaces which matched.

Standing beside a lady who wore a dress made with the colours of the Ghana flag and spoke Twi, Julie Juu delivered her speech in English as she urged fans to follow her on social media.

