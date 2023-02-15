A new video of veteran actress Abena Achiaa, popularly known as Julie Juu, has popped up on social media and Ghanaians can’t keep calm.

In the said video which has been spotted on the Instagram page of mari_gyataa, Juli Juu is seen nicely dressed just like her days in Cantata.

She wore a flowery top and blue jeans with a jacket over it while holding a brown bag and wore black boots.

The actress had heavy makeup and completed her look with a blonde curly wig.

Ghanaians who have been thrilled by the video have described her as the first-ever ‘slay queen’ coupled with several accolades.

Juli Juu, one of the main stars of the popular TV series, Cantata, which aired on GTV in the 90s, is currently domiciled in the United Kingdom.

The veteran actress was spotted at the 2022 Ghana Party In The Park, which was recently held in London.

Watch the video below: