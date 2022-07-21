Leading Oil Marketing Company, GOIL, is cautioning the public against a fraudulent fuel subsidy promotion scheme with a link being circulated on social media platforms.

The promotion encourages unsuspecting customers to join a fake trivia which will award winners a sum of ¢500, among other freebies.

Some suspected members of the syndicate have also gone the extra length to confirm with fake accounts how they have successfully redeemed their rewards.

But GOIL is urging the public to ignore the said fuel subsidy promotion since it is a scam.

“The company always shall duly inform the public of forthcoming promotion activities”, it explained.

“The public is hereby entreated to visit GOIL’s official website at www.goil.com.gh and other corporate social media handles for authentic information on promotions, products, and services,” it stressed.

Below is the full statement: