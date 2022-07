US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms”, the White House has said.

The 79-year-old, who is fully vaccinated and has twice received booster jabs, will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out all his duties, a statement said.

The president is taking the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, officials said.

He will take part in meetings via telephone and Zoom, the White House communication added.

