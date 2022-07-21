Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Dasoberi, has said head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum’s resignation from the club seems irreversible.

The 44-year-old on Wednesday resigned from his role after a Board of Directors meeting held to plan for the 2022/23 football season.

Dr. Ogum’s resignation is yet to be made official but Dasoberi says the decision of the former WAFA gaffer is irreversible.

Emmanuel Dasoberi

“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.

“When some members tried to persuade him on his decision, Ogum said it was final.

According to the management member, Ogum wanted 17 new players signed ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs.

“That was when some members of the board questioned the justification of his request.

“The coach said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life so the club must look for a new gaffer,” he added.

Prosper Narteh Ogum led the Porcupine Warriors to their 25th Ghana league title last season after signing a two-year deal.