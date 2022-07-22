Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, is among the few celebrities who often enjoy vacation in different parts of the world. Arguably, she is the vacation queen in the country.

Over the years, the actress has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today.

One watch on her page and you will easily fall in love with her.

The actress looked to be in her top form when she was captured enjoying some chilled pool time with her manager, Samira in the United Arab Emirates.

The 38-year-old beauty proudly flaunted her scintillating curves in a colourful two pieces bikini.

Jackie accessorized the look with hoop earrings and also sported a pair of oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sun.

The actress’ vacation outfits have all the elements they need to make her look classy and we can’t help but fall in love with them.

She has made it known to all on Instagram that she’s currently washing away the sweat in the pool with that gorgeous bikini and we are here for it.

Watch the video below:

