Kanye West, who previously accused his estranged wife Kim Kardashian of banning him from Chicago’s 4th birthday party, eventually made it to the bash.

In pictures surfacing online, the Yeezy designer was seen helping his daughter hit a hot pink pinata with the number four shape.

The 44-year-old hip-hop mogul looked happy as he cradled the birthday girl.

At the Saturday, January 15 celebration, Ye donned a black leather jacket, matching pants and a pair of boots. Chicago, on the other hand, looked cute in a pink outfit and white shoes.

Hours earlier, Ye took to social media to call out the Kardashians as he tried to find the location of Chicago’s party.

“I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said in a video while he’s in a car.