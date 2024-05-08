A symbolic cake was cut to celebrate the 74th birthday of the King of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at a dinner party on Monday night at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The cake, four-tier-heptagon-designed, stood high on its stands in front of King for cutting. Its designs included replica patterns of the official 25th Otumfuo Anniversary cloth, the “Denkyemkye”, “Ohene Aniwa”, “Aya”, the Golden Stool and the quills of the Porcupine.

All these are indigenous Asante symbols carrying meanings, with each tier of the cake housing one of these symbols.

The heptagon shape reflected the age of the King. Meanwhile, the first tier, crowned with the DenkyemKye, symbolised the embodiment of the soul of Asanteman.



The second tier filled with designs of “Ohene Aniwa” to wit, the “eye of the King” speaks of the exceptional vision, attention to detail, or observational skills of the King such that nothing skips him.

The third tier of the cake had the “Aya”, a symbol of endurance and the ability to overcome, while, the fourth tier had a design of the Golden Stool, a symbol of strength for the Asante people.

Additionally, each tier had the design of the quills of the porcupine, which also represents the strength of Asantes.

Dinner Party

The dinner party was held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace on May 6, 2024.



In attendance were the Asantehene and his wife, Lady Julia, Asanteman, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiku Tsuru II, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Sir Sam Jonah and many others.



Meanwhile, lively performances were delivered by legendary artistes including Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters, Touareg Band, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Pat Thomas and Amakye Dede.

Remarkable Leadership

In a welcome address, Juabenhene Nana Otuo Sereboe called the 74th birthday of Otumfuo a remarkable milestone coupled with exemplary leadership.

He urged the guests to reflect on the remarkable reign throughout the celebration and pray for the King.

“As we break bread and drink wine with Otumfuo, let us pause to reflect on his remarkable reign. A monarch of wisdom, grace, and devotion to duty. Let us say a prayer for his continued good health, long life, prosperity, wisdom and enlightened leadership. May he continue to reign with dignity, wisdom and compassion, guiding us towards a future filled with promise and prosperity.”



For former President Kufuor, all he could wish for Otumfuo was many more “resourceful and productive years”.

Lady Julia prayed, “I pray the good Lord bless you, magnify you and may he continue to provide you with the discerning wisdom with which you have ruled Asanteman,” while astute businessman Sir Sam Jonah raised a toast to a life of greatness.

Otumfuo in his remarks, pledged to continue his leadership with integrity as he expressed his appreciation to the guests for the love showed him.

“I thank you all in a deep sense of gratitude for being here tonight. I assure you that I will do my best and I will lead you with truth, honesty, and integrity and anything that comes out of me will be with integrity and truth.”

