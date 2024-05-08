Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II acknowledged the presence of Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his birthday Thanksgiving Service on May 6, 2024, during his address to the congregants.

The Ga Mantse has been in Kumasi since last Friday for activities slated for both the 25th Anniversary and the birthday of Otumfuo.

His Majesty in his speech expressed his delight at the gesture of the revered traditional authority.

“To my utmost surprise, Ga Mantse came here last Friday to support me in this.”

Nii Tackie on Saturday, May 4, 2024, attended the Executive Launch and Unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamp at the Manhyia Palace by the Ghana Post Company Limited as part of the celebrations to mark the Silver Jubilee of King and stayed through for the Thanksgiving Service on Monday.

He is expected to attend the Climax of the 25th Anniversary on May 12, 2024.

The relationship between Otumfuo and Nii Tackie set out on the current tangent when the latter extended an invitation to Otumfuo for the final funeral rites of paramount Queen mother Naa Dedei Omaedru III in September 2023.

At the said meeting between Asantehene and a delegation sent by the Ga Mantse, Otumfuo emphasized the historical bond between the two ethnic groups, contrary to a presumed hostility between the two.

“Asantes and Gas have a lot that unites us. I had a good relationship with Nii Amugi II {the late King} way before I ascended this throne. I used to visit him quite often at his residence at Alajo because I stayed at Abelemkpe. Sometimes I visited him at his palace at Kaneshie.”

“There is a collaboration with his successor as well,” he stated and then asserted, “We are one.”

