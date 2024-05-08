The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, departed his country yesterday evening for London en route to Ghana, where he has been invited to attend the celebration of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th year of ascension to the Golden Stool and reign as the Asantehene.

The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed this development yesterday. Rowley had announced last month that he would be traveling to Ghana this month for the event.

In 2023, the Asantehene and his delegation visited Trinidad and Tobago to commemorate the country’s Emancipation Day celebrations.

Accompanying the Prime Minister to Ghana is his wife, Mrs. Sharon Rowley. The delegation attending the celebration also includes Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne.