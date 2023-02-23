The founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has died.

The popular charismatic preacher reportedly died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A statement announcing his death said the televangelist had been battling troke since October 23, 2021, which eventually led to his demise.

Having been struck by the disease, he is said to have been undergoing series of medical treatments to facilitate his recovery.

These treatments, the statement said, had been keeping him in good shape until it became necessary for him to seek medical intervention abroad.

Unfortunately, preparations for his travel were afoot when he finally gave up the ghost.

“Following this impressive improvement in his health conditions, Rev. Boakye resumed his pastoral activities by giving virtual homilies from his base at an undisclosed location on Sundays until he physically appeared in church on New Year’s Eve to lead in the church service himself.

“Thereafter, he continued with his physiotherapeutic exercise and had regular audiences with some selected leaders of the church, family members and his legal counsel,” a portion of the statement disclosed.

It continued, “On 31st January 2023 his family was compelled to take him back to the hospital when he complained of sharp pains in his left leg.

“It was detected that blood circulation to his left leg was not the best and that there was the need to fly him out of the country to seek further medical care and, if necessary, undergo a surgical operation.

“Preparations were underway to make that journey when he was suddenly taken ill and was rushed to the Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost around 2:00 am on Tuesday 21st February 2023.”

During his lifetime, the clergyman was known for his practical sermons which touched on the need for Christians to lead a holy life while walking in the power of God.

Such messages were emphasised in his virtual and physical Sunday sermons as well as other evangelical programmes which he held across the country.

His trademark delivery in the local Twi dialect also attracted a huge following; leading to the sprouting of branches in Kasoa, the headquarters of the church and beyond.

Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was also known for his philanthropic gestures which he extended to the poor in society; including bedridden patients, flood victims and other needy individuals.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

“We entreat all members of the church and the general public to keep him in your prayers for God to grant him peaceful repose in the bosom of Abraham, our father in faith.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course,” the statement on his death, which was signed by his legal counsel, Alexander K. K. Abban, concluded.

