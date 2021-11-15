Fire has gutted the storeroom of Osino Senior High School (SHS) in the Fanteakwa South District in the Eastern Region.

Three female students, who reportedly attempted to pick their items from the smoke-filled room, collapsed and were rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital where they were stabilised and discharged.

Although the fire was extinguished at the early stages to prevent it from spreading to the entire school facility, several logistics used for home economics practicals were destroyed.

Additionally, some items belonging to the students were also burnt.

According to the Senior Housemistress, she was informed by the students that thick smoke was billowing from the storeroom.

The Senior Housemistress said though the cause of the fire is unknown, she wouldn’t rule out arson as some residents continue to sneak to the campus due to the lack of fence wall around the school.

Kasapafmonline further reported that some of the students called on the government to urgently intervene and support them to enable them to undertake their home economics examination practicals.