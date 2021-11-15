The nine students of St Charles Liwanga R/C Junior High School (JHS) in the Saboba District of the Northern region who drowned in the Oti river have been buried.

The deceased were part of 31 Form 1 and 2 students returning from their headmaster’s rice farm when the boat they were traveling in capsized in the river.

Twenty students were able to swim across to safety but nine others perished in the water.

The bodies were sent to the Yendi hospital for preservation and after consultation with the family, they were all buried.

District Chief Executive for Saboba District, George Bingrini, confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

He said in line with the customs and traditions of the people of the area, some rituals are performed and the bodies buried at the riverside.

He noted that this is a special case involving students, therefore, the rituals were performed but the corpses were released to the various families for private burials.

Meanwhile, the headmaster, Emmanuel Chinjal who turned himself in, to the police will appear in a court in Tamale on Monday, November 15, 2021.